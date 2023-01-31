SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder.

Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. in Silver Spring around 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 1 after they received a report of a shooting there. When police arrived, they found a man who had gunshot wounds to the upper part of his body.

Officers provided life-saving measures until Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service arrived. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation determined that after Ricks and the other man got into an argument, Ricks pulled out a gun and shot him.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ricks in D.C. on Jan. 13. As of Tuesday, Jan. 31, Ricks was awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.