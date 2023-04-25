MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury convicted a man who was accused of breaking into a home in 2021 and raping a girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

Joshua Grice, 30, of Washington, D.C. faces anywhere from 25 years to life in prison as a result of his conviction on Monday. The charges against Grice were first-degree rape and first-degree burglary-home invasion.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Grice broke into an apartment in Takoma Park, Md. on Nov. 29, 2021. A sleeping 9-year-old girl awoke to find Grice on top of her in her bed. Investigators said he used one hand to keep the girl’s mouth shut as he sexually assaulted her. Grice left the room. The 9-year-old girl told her sister someone was in the house. When the sister left the bedroom, she saw Grice outside of a window of the apartment. The sister, who saw the window was open partially, told an adult family member what happened, and that person contacted police.

Court paperwork filed by a detective with the Montgomery County Department of Police said that investigators were not able to identify and arrest Grice immediately. In fact, it would be Feb. 14, 2022, more than two months after the rape, that the detective talked to Grice, but it was in the course of an unrelated investigation.

In April 2022, the Montgomery County Crime Laboratory told the detective that it had a DNA hit when it uploaded a DNA profile collected at the time the 9-year-old girl was attacked. The hit was linked to a DNA sample collected in 2019 as part of a sexual assault investigation. The lab said the sample in that case came from Grice and that it matched the DNA profile of the person who raped the 9-year-old girl.

Following Grice’s conviction for the sexual assault of the girl that took place in 2021, the judge set Sept. 22, 2023 for sentencing.