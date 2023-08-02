MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — School districts across the DMV have issued warnings about the opioid crisis, including Montgomery County Public Schools.

According to Montgomery County, there was a 120 percent increase in deadly overdoses among young people between 2021 and 2022.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also issued a warning that social media is being used to distribute fake pills, which may contain fentanyl, to kids.

“They’re just communicating with their friends and members of the public, and so these cartels will actually be online. And if there’s a young person, for example, talking about how they’re depressed or they have anxiety, (the cartel) will look to sell a pill to help that person with that issue….but they’re not then giving a legitimate pill of course,” said DEA Washington Division Special Agent Jarod Forget.

“Across the DMV in 2022, the Washington Division, we seized over 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl. According to DEA analysis of the pills seized by DEA, six out of every ten pill has enough fentanyl to kill somebody,” he said.

The DEA is advising parents and children to only take pills from a trusted source, such as a doctor.

“We do this for a living and we cannot tell the difference between a legitimate pill and a fake pill… and so all the more reason to communicate to parents and caregivers of young people with children, advise them to never take anything, particularly pills that wasn’t given to them by a parent or caregiver,” Forget said.