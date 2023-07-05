ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Used fireworks were blamed for a fire that destroyed a home along Rosecroft Road Tuesday night, officials said.

“Set next to combustible materials outside the house, and it caught the exterior of the house on fire, spread to the roof, and destroyed this home,” said Interim Montgomery Country Fire Chief John Kinsley.

Kinsley said that the fire caused around $1.25 million in damages and was preventable for one big reason.

“All fireworks are illegal in Montgomery County,” Kinsley said Wednesday as he displayed some of the fireworks fire investigators have seized since the beginning of the year.

“When we see little children playing with sparklers and they get burned, or when we see other kids playing with firecrackers that they don’t throw them fast enough, and they explode and cause traumatic injuries to the hand, that’s very sad, and very frustrating for us to see,” said Kinsley.

Firefighters said that knowing a family lost a home to a fire that was easily preventable is frustrating.

Fines for first-time violators start at $25 and can increase with further violations. The most severe penalty is up to six months in jail, firefighters said.

Kinsley stressed that people should leave fireworks to the experts, but even they can run into problems.

Kinsley said that firefighters were called to a small fire started by an unexploded shell during Rockville’s Fourth of July celebration. No one was hurt.