ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Parts of the DMV, including Montgomery County, saw snow flurries Tuesday.

Residents in Wheaton and Aspen Hill sent videos of snow flurries to DC News Now. Some residents say they’re getting ready to prepare for the worst of the winter months.

“I plan to wear nice, warm clothes, try to stay active and try to stay inside,” said resident Steve Tibbs.

Other residents say the weather was completely unexpected.

“I was totally caught by surprise. I was going to go walking yesterday, and I didn’t go because it was so cold, and today it’s worse,” said James Collier.

“Every day is something new. I don’t really check the weather app like I should. I was expecting it, but not really,” said Meagane Sandjong.

According to the Montgomery County website, officials urge residents during extremely cold winter months to: