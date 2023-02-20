MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue saved a dog that was stuck in hole in his family’s backyard on Monday evening.

Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that first responders were called to Kersey Road around 9 p.m. to rescue 13-year-old Sammy, who was described as a “fairly large, fluffy family dog.”

(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter)

Piringer said Sammy was walking in the backyard when he fell into a construction hole and got stuck. Crews dug a second hole to help rescue him.

“Dog gone good work!!!” Piringer said in his final tweet about the incident, along with a photo of Sammy safely back home.