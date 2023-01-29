ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening.

Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found another victim.

Police said that both victims were men. They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said that no suspects were in custody as of 7:55 p.m. on Sunday.