MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Severe thunderstorms running around Montgomery County took down wires and trees throughout the area.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted out about downed wires and several dozen fallen trees on houses that were reported around the county. There were no serious injuries but several families have been displaced due to the damages to their homes.

Piringer said over 200 calls for service were handled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. He said generally only 350 to 400 calls a day for service are made.