MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Six transport units and 24 Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured, according to Assistant Chief David Pazos with MCFRS.

Four cars were involved in a crash that happened on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. on Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said an Audi hit a heavy duty truck and trailer that was turning left. The truck spun, detached from its trailer and hit a car. The detached trailer then spilled into the the road and hit another car. One person was stuck in their car and had to be extracted.

Seven people, including a pedestrian that was hit by the debris, were all taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

(David Pazos/Montgonery County Fire and Rescue Service)

One car caught on fire which was put out. A hazmat unit was also dispatched due to a fuel spill from the cars.

Police are still investigating the crash.