MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The driver accused of “intentionally” hitting an officer while driving at 110 mph on I-270 was held without bond Thursday.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp was among the officers who responded when 19-year-old Rafael Mayorga was speeding along I-270 early Wednesday morning. Officers said that Mayorga “intentionally” moved to the far left lanes as Kepp was deploying stop sticks, which are used to deflate tires.

Mayorga hit Kepp, seriously injuring him. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that Kepp lost his legs.

The state’s attorney said Thursday that Kepp was on the DUI detail the night of the crash. He will not be able to go back on active duty due to his injuries.

Officials said that Mayorga had existing charges from earlier this year after Kepp arrested him for driving 136 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-270.

In Thursday’s bond hearing, he appeared for the crash involving Kepp as well as four other incidents this spring. In some of those incidents, officials said that he provoked officers into chasing him down I-270. Prosecutors said that in some of those cases, police were able to call him directly and tell him to stop — he responded by daring them to chase him down.

Officials said that he was on probation when this happened and did not have a driver’s license.

He was held without bond in this week’s case and in the case involving previous chases.

Judge Zuberi Williams said that there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Mayorga is a danger to the community.

Mayorga faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The preliminary hearing in the crash involving Kepp is scheduled for Nov. 16.