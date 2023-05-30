MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has released the identities of a driver that was killed in a police pursuit, and the officers involved.

On May 20, at around 5:00 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle on Rockledge Drive in North Bethesda, Md. Officers attempted to communicate with the driver of the vehicle but he fled northbound on I-270.

After two minutes of pursuit, the driver crashed in the I-270 express lanes just south of Route 28. The driver died on scene.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Lawrence White of D.C. The officers have been identified as Sergeant Brett Trahan, Officer III Kyle Baxter, Officer III Jonathan Johnson, and Officer Quinton Bowles.

The Independent Investigations Division said they are still working to determine the circumstances of this fatal pursuit.