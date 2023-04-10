GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — An elderly couple in Montgomery County was recovering after someone assaulted and robbed them on Sunday afternoon.

DC News Now obtained exclusive video showing a man blindside the couple on a Gaithersburg trail in broad daylight.

They’re going to be okay, but they were quite scratched up after both being knocked to the ground.

The trail behind Salk Circle is popular for people who live in the neighborhood and even those visiting businesses in Downtown Crown.

“My parents were out walking yesterday — Sunday, enjoying the beautiful weather as so many were,” said Tami Levey.

But at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, Levey’s parents were assaulted.

In home surveillance video, you can see a man trying to rip the purse off her mother. When her father tried to intervene, it appeared he tripped and fell.

“(He) has multiple contusions and bruises,” Levey said. “My mother tried to fight and was yanked backward and therefore ended up with a knot on her head and got up and chased him.”

One neighbor heard the commotion but didn’t think anything of it at first.

“We consider it a very safe neighborhood, and it was surprising to us… to hear,” said Marc Wexler.

The only thing the man stole was Levey’s mother’s iPhone.

“But I think there’s so much that was taken from all of us, frankly,” Levey said. ” I never ever worried about my parents feeling old or unsafe.”

Home security cameras cover just about every angle in the neighborhood.

“You gotta have your head examined trying to do something in this neighborhood because it is — it’s like Fort Knox around here, at least video style,” Wexler said.

The man was last seen wearing all dark clothing, a winter cap and a face mask.

Detectives are asking neighbors in the area of Salk Circle, Steinbeck Avenue and Decoverly Drive to review their cameras between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to see if you caught the suspect. You can send the video to gpdvideo@gaithersburgmd.gov.

“I hope that they regain their sense of safety and confidence and security,” Levey said.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact detectives at 301-258-6400. If there are additional victims, please call police at 301-279-8000.