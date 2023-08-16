MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fair has more than 50 buildings that are filled with over 5,000 animals every year. It also has entertainment, food, arts and crafts exhibits and many other activities for families to enjoy.

The fair offers onsite parking for $15, but there is also free parking and a shuttle bus service available from Lakeforest Mall.

DC News Now will be at the Montgomery County Fair on August 18 and 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The fair has rides and attractions for all ages. Some of the rides include trains, slides, merry-go-rounds, and tea cups. It also has rides for adults including a gondola wheel, a haunted mansion and a tilt-a-whirl — among other things.

You will also be able to find a lot of options for food to satisfy your sweet or savory craving.

The fair runs from August 11 to August 19. On Monday through Thursday, the fair gates open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and the carnival opens from noon to 11:00 p.m.

Children under 11 can get into the fair for free.