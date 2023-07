KENSINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — A fake speeding camera was placed in a neighborhood in Kensington.

The device was not placed by Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and the location is not an approved place for a speeding camera.

The Automated Traffic Enforcement Unit is looking into who might have placed the fake camera and if the device is in the roadway, then it will have to be removed, according to a spokeswoman for MCPD.