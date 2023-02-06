GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One family was displaced after a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday.

A fire destroyed a home on Hutton Street, displacing two adults, two children and one dog that lived there.

(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter) (Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter)

First responders said that the fire likely started in a plastic bucket on the rear deck. They said that it was possible some fireplace ashes were smoldering in the bucket. The fire then likely spread to combustibles.

First responders said that weather was likely a factor in the fire’s spread. The damages were estimated to be around $85,000, but nobody was injured.