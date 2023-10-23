MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers and rescue personnel responded to the report of a crash involving two vehicles a few minutes after noon.

A white Ford Escape and black Toyota Corolla collided in the intersection of southbound Columbia Pike and Blackburn Road. A woman in the passenger seat of the Toyota died at the scene.

The drivers of both cars were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.