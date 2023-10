MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel said that there was a fatal crash Sunday evening, leaving one man dead.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the 12800 block of Viers Mill Rd.

The man driving the motorcycle died and the driver of the vehicle that hit him remained on the scene.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.