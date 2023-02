MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died in a shooting on a Metrobus in Montgomery County on Friday evening.

Metro Transit police were called to the bus at Lockwood Drive and New Hampshire avenue for the shooting that happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police said that it seemed that two people got in a fight when the victim was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled from the scene. Police were still investigating at 9 p.m.