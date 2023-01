ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal single-car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of W. Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard around 2:29 p.m. for the crash.

Police said that the driver of a silver sedan lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. The occupant(s) were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the crash reconstruction team was at the scene to determine what caused the crash.