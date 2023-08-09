GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A federal judge is deciding whether parents of Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) students can remove their children out of classrooms that teach what they consider controversial topics — such as LGBTQ+ books — especially in Pre-K through the 8th grade.

People filled two courtrooms for Wednesday’s hearing before Judge Deborah Boardman, regarding the “opt-out option” the school district stopped in March.

“The main reason we’re here is because of our religious beliefs,” said Wael Elkoshairi after the hearing at the U.S. District Court for Maryland in Greenbelt.

He has two children enrolled in Montgomery County schools.

“Do we as parents in Montgomery County have the funded mental right to religious freedom? That’s the issue here,” Elkoshairi said.

The hearing lasted about 2 1/2 hours.

“We’re not asking the court to take these books out of the school,” said Eric Baxter, the senior attorney at Beckett Law, which represents the parents. “We want to respect the rights of parents to have the instruction they want for their children.”

However, others in the area want to keep the ban in place and don’t want to see a return of the “opt-out option.”

“I would say that we all belong in classrooms and in all spaces. And when we start talking about being able to opt out of different identities — I just want to ask: where does it start, and where does it end?” asked Phillip Alexander-Downie, the executive director of the Coalition of Inclusive Schools and Communities.

Judge Boardman said she will issue her ruling by August 28, which is the first day of classes for Montgomery County Public Schools.

Baxter said he’s prepared to take the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if he loses.