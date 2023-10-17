MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A brawl broke out at a rally held by tipped workers in Montgomery County ahead of a public hearing that could impact their wages.

Workers both for and against a bill that would change the tipped wage system rallied ahead of the hearing. As servers, bartenders and other tipped workers went into the building, things got physical.

The bill – Bill 35-23 – would adjust the minimum wage for tipped workers and phase out the tip credit amount currently under County minimum wage law. The bill would raise the minimum base wage for tipped restaurant workers, a move that was considered by Prince George’s County earlier this month.

The council meeting was set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and rally-goers started marching to the meeting at 12 p.m.