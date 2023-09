MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A town house in Clarksburg caught on fire Friday evening in the 23900 block of Burdette Forest Rd.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was battling the blaze which was on the exterior of the home and extending to the second floor, into the attic.

(Assistant chief David Pazos with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

One person is being evaluated along with a firefighter for non-life threatening conditions.