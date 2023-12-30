MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire broke out on Saturday evening in an apartment unit on the ninth floor of a building in Silver Spring.

The fire happened at The Arrive Silver Spring, an apartment complex at 8750 Georgia Ave. – the sidewalk below was cordoned off due to falling debris. The fire seemed to have involved an HVAC wall unit, Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said.

The apartment unit was under renovation from a previous fire.

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A few minutes after 6 p.m., Piringer said the fire was under control. The apartment was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. For the most part, residents were able to shelter in place.

As of 7:06 p.m., the fire had been put out. Piringer said that the fire did not spread beyond the unit in which it started.