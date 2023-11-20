CHEVY CHASE, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a massive fire that severely damaged a church Monday afternoon.

Flames engulfed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, as roughly 100 firefighters from Montgomery County and D.C. responded to the blaze.

Two District firefighters had to be rescued when part of the ceiling collapsed. They escaped unharmed. No one else was inside the building at the time, and firefighters managed to get the fire under control in about an hour.

“The fire is significant and is assumed most of the roof structure,” said Montgomery Fire Chief Charles Bailey.

It’s too soon to tell, according to Bailey, if the church will have to be demolished.

“The roof assembly is significantly compromised, and there’s probably a tremendous amount of water damage underneath,” Bailey told reporters.

Plus, there’s concern the steeple could collapse.

Members of the church fought back tears as they came to see the damage. They said that all they have now are memories of the the church that has been a fixture in the neighborhood since the 1950’s.

“It’s really sad after living across the street from the church for 23 years,” said Karen Spangler, who does not belong to the church.

Still, Spangler admits watching the church burn is difficult.

“It’s just like a neighbor’s house catching on fire. It’s the same thing,” Spangler said.

No one is allowed in the church because of safety concerns. Bailey said an engineer will be brought in to determine when investigators will be allowed inside the building to begin the process of finding what started the fire.