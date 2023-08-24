GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire caused a house to partially collapse in Gaithersburg on Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue got a call about a fire in the 7400 block of Rosewood Manor Ln. around 4:05 p.m.

Firefighters saw “heavy fire” on the second floor, attic and roof when they arrived. Responders went into the home to put out the fire, and as they were tackling it, there was a partial collapse.

(Image courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) (Image courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Officials said that everyone got out and nobody was injured.

Firefighters continued putting out the fire from outside of the home. Crews stayed at the scene to make sure there weren’t any hot spots.

Officials said that four people were displaced.