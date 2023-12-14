MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said five people were injured and one dead after a crash late Wednesday.

Montgomery County Police said officers attempted to stop a suspect in a Nissan Maxima after they struck a police cruiser at around 10:17 p.m. on December 13.

The driver of the Maxima fled during the traffic stop and struck a Toyota Corolla before colliding with a Honda Pilot at Georgia Ave. and Henderson Ave.

Police said they arrested one occupant found inside the Maxima after the collision. A second occupant of the Maxima died on scene.

Fire and EMS said one of the vehicles was on its side and a person was found pinned.

Responders said lanes were blocked while crews worked to assess those hurt and clear the damage.