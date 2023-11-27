MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that five children were arrested and charged for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 4 in Gaithersburg.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at about 9:35 p.m. on that Wednesday in the 12400 block of Galway Dr.

There, the victim said he was getting off a Metro bus when he was grabbed from behind by multiple people. The suspects punched him several times and one of them held a knife to him and demanded his phone and AirPods.

He complied and the suspects ran away.

On Nov. 6, one of the suspects was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. He was 14-years-old.

On Nov. 10, detectives charged four additional suspects: two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. They were charged with armed robbery and assault.