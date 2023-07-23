MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A beloved food pantry in Montgomery County has now reopened at a new site after it was forced to close operations almost 4 months ago.

“So What Else” Food Pantry, a source of affordable food for many people in Montgomery County and across the DMV has now re-opened at a new location in North Bethesda.

The non-profit which operated out of Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg was forced to close operations at the end of March this year because that mall was shutting down.

DC News Now was there on the day of one of the last food distributions the food pantry had at its last location. The distribution line had long lines with people who the nonprofit helped.

For about three years, “So What Else” ran its food distribution program at Lakeforest Mall.

Now it’s Montgomery County Food Pantry And Thrift Store at 4924 Wyaconda Road in North Bethesda.

Leaders with the non-profit said they’ve distributed about 34 million meals since March 2020.

The food pantry is closed on Mondays and Saturdays. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays the indoor pantry is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Fridays, the food pantry has pick-up by appointment. And on Saturdays, the outdoor food pantry is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“So What Else” also has a home delivery program as well.