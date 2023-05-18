The idea of rolling luggage was patented in 1970 by Bernard Sadow, despite having been a concept since the early 1900s.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested Samuel Otis Brinton, 35, a non-binary, former Biden administration official, in connection to an investigation into property stolen from luggage at Reagan National Airport (DCA).

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department executed a search warrant at Brinton’s home in Rockville, Md. on May 17 and took them into custody the same day, pending charges related to grand larceny.

The airports authority said theft allegations came to the police department’s attention in February 2023, which led to the investigation.

Police said Brinton was being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing.