MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former assistant chief with the Montgomery County Department of Police died Monday night.

Luther Reynolds, who was 56, died of cancer shortly after 8 p.m. in a hospice facility, according to a statement by Mayor John Tecklenburg of Charleston, S.C. where Reynolds was chief of the Charleston Police Department.

Before accepting the position in South Carolina in 2018, Reynolds served with the Montgomery County Department of Police for 30 years.

The department tweeted that its thoughts and prayers were with the Reynolds family as well as the Charleston Police Department.

Mark Elrich, County Executive of Montgomery County, stated in a tweet: “He’ll be forever missed by his friends across the government and our community.”