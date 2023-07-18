ARKANSAS (DC News Now) — A former Montgomery County Council member was killed in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, July 10.
The Pulaski County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office released a picture on July 11 saying that 47-year-old Charles Pepper of Little Rock was arrested for the homicide of 56-year-old Donell Peterman.
Peterman, who lived in Little Rock when he was killed, served on the Montgomery County Council for several months in 2022.
His LinkedIn profile said he was also a founder and senior pastor of the Joshua Group Ministries of Silver Spring, where he served since 1996.
Council President Evan Glass sends condolences to the family and friends of Reverend Donell Peterman, who was a founding member and senior pastor of the Joshua Group Ministries. Reverend Peterman was appointed as a member of the 14th Montgomery County Council and served from July to December of 2022. He was recognized as a dynamic preacher, powerful motivational speaker and unyielding community activist. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.Statement from Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass