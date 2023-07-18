ARKANSAS (DC News Now) — A former Montgomery County Council member was killed in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, July 10.

The Pulaski County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office released a picture on July 11 saying that 47-year-old Charles Pepper of Little Rock was arrested for the homicide of 56-year-old Donell Peterman.

Peterman, who lived in Little Rock when he was killed, served on the Montgomery County Council for several months in 2022.

His LinkedIn profile said he was also a founder and senior pastor of the Joshua Group Ministries of Silver Spring, where he served since 1996.