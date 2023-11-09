Editor’s Note: Some information included here is from court documents filed in the District Court of Maryland for Montgomery County. There are a number of graphic elements outlined in the documents. Please, use discretion in reading and sharing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge set bond and conditions of release for a former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher who is accused of sleeping with one of her students while he was in 8th grade.

A man recently told police that Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, of Upper Marlboro, Md. had sex with him more than 20 times while he was a student at Montgomery Village Middle School. The man was 14 years old at the time. Curtis was 22.

Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division began its investigation into the accusations against Curtis on Oct. 5. They obtained a warrant for Curtis’ arrest on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses on Oct. 31. She turned herself in on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Among other things, the man making the allegations against Curtis claims:

Curtis touched his penis while in a classroom and performed oral sex on him

Curtis kissed him in a car

Curtis had sex with him twice at her mother’s home in Germantown, in a bedroom and in the living room

Curtis touched his penis with her feet while they were watching a movie at a theatre in Montgomery County

Curtis gave him alcohol and marijuana and encouraged him to perform oral sex on her, which he said did happen

her, which he said did happen

her, which he said did happen Curtis had sex with him at his home in Montgomery County

Curtis had sex with him more than 20 times when he was in 8th Grade

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, a judge ordered a $50,000 cash bond for Curtis and that she be supervised by Pre-trial Services. Additionally, the judge said Curtis wasn’t to have any unsupervised contact with children, except for her biological children or stepson. The judge told her she was to stay away from all schools.

Police said Curtis was a teacher in Montgomery County for about two years. During that time, she taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well as Montgomery Village Middle School. They think there may be other students who had encounters with Curtis similar to what the man who contacted them described. They’re encouraging anyone who may have had that type of relationship with her to call (240) 773-5400.