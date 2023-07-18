John Vigna had been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former Montgomery County teacher who was convicted of sexual abuse of minors had his convictions vacated on July 7 ahead of his new trial.

John Vigna worked at Cloverly Elementary School and was placed on leave in February 2016 following allegations that he inappropriately touched a student.

Vigna was charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of third-degree sex offense involving two juvenile female victims. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

He filed for post-conviction relief, citing an ineffective assistance of counsel. Vigna had a series of hearings from November to March, and Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David Lease found Vigna’s attorney to be ineffective, saying that there were mistakes that impacted the outcome of his trial.

Vigna had a bond review on Wednesday, July 12, and was released on a $100,000 personal bond, pending his new trial.

Maryland’s State Attorney John McCarthy said he argued against his release.

“We are disappointed by the ruling of the court, but respect the judge’s decision. The matter has been referred back for retrial. As the case is now pending, we will reserve further comment at this time,” McCarthy said.

Vigna isn’t being bound to house arrest, but he must adhere to the following conditions:

Not allowed to go anywhere that minors congregate.

Live at his verified home address that he shares with his wife.

Be supervised and do in-person check-ins with the Pre-Trial Services Unit.

No unsupervised contact with minors.

No contact and stay away from all of the witnesses, including victims and their families.

Surrender his passport.

Stay away from Cloverly Elementary School.

Wear an ankle monitor to enforce his stay-away restrictions.

A status hearing to pick trial dates is set for August 1.