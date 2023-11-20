MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Four people and one cat were displaced by a fire that spread to two townhouses in Montgomery County, according to fire officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said they responded to reports of a townhouse fire in the 11100 block of Cedarbluff Lane, Germantown, at around 1:30 a.m.

Crews evacuated the sole occupant of the townhouse and transported them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews said the fire was discovered on all three floors of the two-story townhouse and had begun to extend to an adjoining townhouse.

Three people were evacuated from the adjoining house along with a cat.

In a follow-up post on the X platform at 6:18 a.m., fire officials said that a third family was displaced due to a power cut to the next-door homes.

Officials said the Red Cross was on scene assisting the families with shelter in the midst of a hypothermia alert.