MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers are being offered to eligible Montgomery County residents over 60.

The Aging and Disability Services Division of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the non-profit, Access HEARS, to distribute the devices. They are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents need to apply online or call (410) 929-0394.

County Executive Marc Elrich said in a news release that the loss of hearing has a significant impact on their quality of life.

“This program will help bridge the gap and make hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers more accessible to those who may face financial barriers,” Elrich stated.

To be eligible, you must be a Montgomery County resident over 60 years old, have mild-to-moderate hearing loss and meet income requirements. Individuals earning less than $36,450 and couples earning less than $49,300 are eligible.

Participants need to provide proof of age, residency and income.

The program will distribute 400 over-the-counter hearing aids and personal sound-amplifying products.