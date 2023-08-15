MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The national average price for gas is on the rise, steadily creeping toward $4 per gallon, and DMV drivers are experiencing increased prices.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia is $3.66 per gallon, a 26 cents increase compared to a month ago.

In Maryland, the average price is at $3.30, 25 cents more than last month’s average.

D.C.’s prices are the highest in the DMV at just over $4, which is over 30 cents more than a month ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas you will be able to find in Fairfax County is $3.49 per gallon. In Montgomery County, the cheapest gallon is a little more expensive at $3.52, and in the District, the cheapest gas you can find is $3.61 per gallon.

“We saw a bit of an upside-down summer when it came to gas prices. This year, we saw mostly stable prices throughout May, June and most of July, but then we started to see crude oil prices climb from about $67 per barrel up to what we’re seeing right now, which is around $82 per barrel. About 50% of what we pay at the pumps is directly related to the price of crude, so when crude oil starts to climb, pump prices start to climb behind it,” said Morgan Dean, spokesman for AAA.

Dean said it’s hard to tell when people could see some relief, but AAA said they’re closely watching prices during the summer travel season because higher demand means higher prices.