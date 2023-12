GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Waters Landing Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a report of a person with a gun near the school.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said in a post shortly before 4:20 p.m. that it was investigating the report.

In another post at 4:35 p.m., MCDP said that the lockdown had been lifted. Officers stayed at the school’s campus for dismissal.

Police did not give any other details about the incident.