DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — A girl was injured and two dogs were killed in a crash in Derwood on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police said that the crash took place on Muncaster Mill Road between Bowie Mill Road and Needwood Road.

Police said that the girl was taken to the hospital in “serious condition.” They did not know her age at the time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.