GLEN ECHO, Md. (DC News Now) — Glen Echo Park still requiring repairs following a storm from July 29 storm — but funding for it is an issue.

The group that operates the park is collecting donations to cover the costs.

“We spent $50,000 on tree removal and [are] losing money from canceled programs,” Katey Boerner, the chief executive officer of the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture, said.

The Glen Echo Park Partnership does not own the property. The land is part of the National Park Service.

“The Park Service has an agreement with [Montgomery] County, who has an agreement with us,” Boerner said. “We are a nonprofit, 501c3. We take care of everything day-to-day at the park.”

Boerner said her group can’t get insurance which would cover the repairs.

Those funds, according to Boerner, would have to come from the park service. There’s another challenge.

“No, we are not federally funded,” Boerner said.

The Partnership decided to take matters into its own hands, and started the donation drive to come up with the money for the repairs.

The storm damaged three roofs, some art classrooms, destroyed 15 trees and damaged the park’s 102 year-old Dentzel Carousel. It’s back in operation, but not all of it can be used because of the damage. Though that hasn’t stopped people from riding it.

“It was so much fun,” said little Caroline Yang.

The Partnership believes it will reach its goal. The National Park Service did not respond to DC News Now’s requests for comment in time for publication.