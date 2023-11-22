MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers freed a person who was pinned inside a car after it and a trash truck hit each other Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said the head-on collision took place on Darnestown Road (Route 28) at Sugarland Road.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, posted initially posted about the crash at 8:51 a.m. In a follow-up post, Piringer said noted that a utility pole was hit with part of the pole sheared off.

Piringer said there were three patients. None had injuries that were considered life-threatening.