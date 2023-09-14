MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting Friday, the second phase of a Montgomery County bill requiring healthier options for kids at restaurants will go into effect.

This phase of Bill 1-22 requires that all food service facilities that offer a kid’s meal must offer at least one healthy kid’s meal option.

Food service facilities are still allowed to continue selling meals not considered healthy to children — and the customer is free to choose whichever option they want.

The first phase of the bill began on March 15. It required the default drink option for children’s meals to be a healthy beverage.