MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Fourth of July marks the birth of the United States, and people across the country go big on the celebrations.

July 4 has another significance in Montgomery County, and it’s a reason for the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) to celebrate.

On July 4, 1922, five officers and a chief were installed as the county’s first police force.

MCDP tweeted a picture of Earl Burdine, Lawrence Claggett, Guy L. Jones, Chief Charles T. Cooley, LeRoy Rodgers, and Oscar T. Gaither taken on that date at the Independence Day celebration. The tweet said that the picture, taken by Lewis Reed in front of Reed Brothers Dodge in Rockville, is the first known one of the county’s police department.

The tweet noted that for several years, there was no police station, so officers would meet for “roll call” on the steps of the red brick courthouse.

In 1922, the chief and the five officers served about 35,000 people who called Montgomery County home. The county’s website said the police department of today (2023) includes 1,300 sworn officers, plus 650 members of the support staff. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population of Montgomery County was a little more than 1,000,000 people as of July 1, 2022 (putting the number at 1,052,521).