ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested an 18-year-old student at Richard Montgomery High School for an armed robbery at a gas station a week earlier.

Police were called to the Summit Shell Station in Gaithersburg for the report of an armed robbery around 9:52 a.m. on Monday, February 20. They found that two males had entered the store.

One of the suspects had a knife in his waistband. That individual held the knife up to the clerk behind the counter and demanded that the clerk open the register. The suspect stole money from the drawer, and both ran from the station.

Police said that this armed individual was identified as 18-year-old Jeffrey Gabriel Johnson of Rockville.

Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Johnson at Richard Montgomery High School on Monday, February 27. He was charged as an adult.

Police were still searching for the second suspect.