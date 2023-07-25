MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — Little was left of a home after a fire started inside it Tuesday Morning.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) first tweeted about the fire in the 11800 block of Goodloe Rd. at 11: 28 a.m. The location is off Dewey Road.

Piringer noted in a follow-up tweet that there were heavy flames and smoke when crews first arrived. Although they could not account for the people who lived there, initially, Piringer said they were able to get out of the home and were alright.

Crews knocked down the intense fire, with the temperature higher than 90 degrees and humidity added into the mix.