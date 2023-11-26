MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officers responded to a house fire in Wheaton on Sunday evening.

One of the house’s occupants heard a smoke alarm going off and found the fire in the basement before alerting the other residents. MCFRS responded to the home, located in the 3000 block of Clay St., near Bluehill Rd, at about 7:15 p.m.

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services)

All of the occupants were able to get out without being injured. Pete Piringer, MCFRS’s Public Information Officer, said that four adults in total were displaced and damage to the home is estimated to cost $40,000. The Red Cross was notified of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.