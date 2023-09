MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched to a townhouse fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 23300 block of Brewers Tavern Way.

At about 2:15 p.m., it was reported that the fire was put out and there were no injuries.

There were reports the explosion was from a grill near the fire.

A 2nd alarm was declared due to the heat. A total of 68 fire department personnel responded.

The fire displaced 2 adults and 1 child.