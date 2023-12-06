ROCKILLVE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hate crimes are on the rise and Montgomery County’s Committee Against Hate/Violence said it is important to know how to report them at the federal level.

A 2022 report from the National Crime Victimization Survey reveals that on average U.S. residents experienced about 246,900 hate crime victimizations each year between 2005 and 2019.

Montgomery County has put safety on its list of top priorities, recently creating an anti-hate task force, along with the creation of the Montgomery County Committee Against Hate/Violence which was formed decades ago.

On Wednesday night, the committee held a “federal hate crimes” training seminar so residents would know what to do if they encounter a hate crime.

“Each county executive has embraced the notion that we need to continue the very important work of dealing with hate violence in our area, not just crimes, but also incidents which may not rise to the level of a crime, but are very important for us as a community to address this,” said Lisa Taylor, chair for the Montgomery County Committee Against Hate/Violence.

If you are the victim or witness a hate crime or incident, officials say that you must:

Report the crime or incident to the police

Report it to the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights

Do not alter or remove evidence from the scene

Contact your local FBI field office.

“I think it’s very important for us to have the conversations and to develop action plans to address those hate bias, hate crimes issues that are plaguing not just Montgomery County, but the entire state of Maryland,” said Cleveland Horton, Deputy Director of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights.