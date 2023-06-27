ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The controversy continues in Montgomery County, Md. over books featuring LGBTQ+ storylines.

Several religious groups want the Board of Education to restore an opt-out option for parents.

On Tuesday, June 27, hundreds protested outside of the District school headquarters. Though the school district has no plans to change its policy.

Twenty people spoke during the public comment period of the meeting where attendance was limited for safety reasons, but the board members did not discuss the issue.

“Let our voices be heard,” chanted protestors ahead of the meeting.

Hundreds of people protested before and during the Montgomery County School Board meeting.

“The Board of Education is not willing to discuss about it or to see our requests,” Mark Haile said.

The issue is LGBTQ-themed books in the curriculum such as “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding” and “My Rainbow.” Some parents say these books go against their religious beliefs.

“We’re asking that our children not be strong-armed at such a young age into believing certain ideas about gender and sexuality or that the school system insists on turning our children against the religious values that we hold,” said Sameerah Munshi.

Allies of the LGBTQ+ community also showed up to support the current policy.

“Our kids live in this beautiful, diverse, multicultural community and the storybooks that they read in their English language curriculum should reflect that,” said Brigid Howe.

A federal lawsuit against MCPS was filed by three families last month to be able to opt their children out of reading these books.

“I urge you not to allow an opt-out policy recognizing the significance of an inclusive educational environment that embraces diversity and fosters acceptance is crucial, said Jeffrey Ganz.

MCPS said its previous statement still stands:

“MCPS expects all classrooms to be inclusive and safe spaces for students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+ or have family members in the LGBTQ+ community. A broad representation of personal characteristics within curricular or instructional materials promotes this desired outcome. Therefore, as with all curriculum resources, there is an expectation that teachers utilize these inclusive lessons and texts with all students. As is standard practice, when planning for instruction teachers/schools are encouraged to utilize a variety of resources to continue to promote an inclusive environment as outlined in the MCPS Core Values and Board Policy. Students and families may not choose to opt out of engaging with any instructional materials, other than “Family Life and Human Sexuality Unit of Instruction” which is specifically permitted by Maryland law. As such, teachers will not send home letters to inform families when inclusive books are read in the future.”

Protestors say they’ll be at every future board meeting until their voices are heard.