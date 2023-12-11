MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A garage fire that started from a hybrid vehicle Monday night displaced four adults and two children.

The incident occurred at a single-family home in the 13100 block of Bellevue St., in the area of Greenmont Ave.

The occupants heard noises coming from the garage of their home. That’s when they discovered their car on fire which had spread around the garage. They tried to use a garden hose to put out the fire but were unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, including the car which was totaled.