SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Multiple people were being treated in Silver Spring after icy roads caused several car crashes.

In a post, Peter Piringer, chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said “icy road conditions” caused several collisions on E. Indian Spring Dr. and University Blvd., East.

Around eight people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road conditions were possibly caused by a water main break on University Blvd, E and in the area of E. Franklin St. near Eastern Middle School, Piringer said on X, formerly known as Twitter.